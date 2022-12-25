The Paw Paw Community Chorus, will begin practicing on Jan. 9, 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Kalamazoo St. and Pine St. in Paw Paw, in preparation for their Annual Spring Concert which will be presented on Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m. The chorus, under the direction of Theresa Vaughn, will be accompanied on piano by Wilson Casalas.
The following selections will be presented by the chorus: “Come to the Music” by Joseph M. Martin, “Homeward Bound” by Marta Keen/arr. Jay Althouse, “The Drinking Gourd” arr. by Andre J. Thomas, “Hope Is Like the Wind” by Ruth Elaine Schram, “Skye Boat Song” by Robert Louis Stevenson/arr. Jay Althouse, “Bring Us Hope” by Ruth Elaine Schram, “A Tribute to Queen” arr. by Mark Brymer, “As Time Goes By” by Herman Hupfeld/arr. Jay Althouse, and “Gershwin Showcase” arr. by Carl Strommen
The chorus welcomes all singers from the Southwest Michigan area to join. For more information, contact Jill Hoekstra at 269-657-6382, Anna Vervoort at 269-657-1205 or Theresa Vaughn at (269) 668-4631.