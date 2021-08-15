PAW PAW — A drowning incident claimed the life of a Paw Paw man this past weekend.
First responders were called to Ackley Lake, at 2:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, in response to a possible drowning.
Callers through 911 reported that a man had been submerged in the water for approximately 10 minutes and that several boaters were attempting to locate him.
Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies arrived within minutes, according to a sheriff's department news release and coordinated search and rescue operations. Despite rescue efforts from responding agencies, the 57-year-old man was unfortunately found deceased after being submerged underwater for more than an hour. As of last week, authorities had not yet released his name.