LANSING — A Paw Paw resident who once served as chair of the Van Buren County Republican Party is one of 16 Michigan residents facing felony charges for their role in an alleged false electors scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Michigan.
Rose Rook, along with the other 15 Michigan residents, faces eight criminal charges for their role in the alleged plot, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Rook could not be reached for comment Wednesday to respond to the allegations.
The 16 individuals are accused by the Michigan Attorney General of meeting at Michigan Republican Party headquarters Dec. 14, 2020, as certified electoral college voters to verify Michigan’s presidential election results, according to Nessel’s news release.
They signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the “duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States of America for the State of Michigan,” according to Nessel. The alleged false documents were then transmitted to the U.S. Senate and National Archives in an effort to award the state’s 14 electoral votes to the candidate of their choosing in place of the candidates who were actually elected by the people of Michigan, which in the popular vote were President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“The evidence will demonstrate there was no legal authority for the false electors to purport to act as ‘duly elected presidential electors’ and execute the false electoral documents,” Nessel stated. “Every serious challenge to the election had been denied, dismissed, or otherwise rejected by the time the false electors convened. There was no legitimate legal avenue or plausible use of such a document or an alternative slate of electors. There was only the desperate effort of these defendants, who we have charged with deliberately attempting to interfere with and overturn our free and fair election process, and along with it, the will of millions of Michigan voters. That the effort failed and democracy prevailed does not erase the crimes of those who enacted the false electors plot.”
Each of the defendants have been charged with multiple felony charges including one count of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, one count of uttering and publishing, one count of conspiracy to commit election law forgery and two count of election law forgery.
According to Michigan law, people who are chosen to represent the electoral college for presidential elections are tasked with certifying the results of the popular election, depending on which party they represent. In the case of the 2020 presidential election, it would have been the 16 Democratic electoral college voters, who participated in the Electoral College at the State Capitol in December. However, Nessel is charging the 16 Republican electoral voters for trying to overthrow Michigan’s popular vote in favor of Donald Trump.
Each of the 16 charged defendants will next appear in 54-A District Court in Ingham County for individual arraignments. No dates have been set by the court for subsequent proceedings.