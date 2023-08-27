paying tribute to veterans

Military war veterans were honored once again in South Haven, Aug. 19 during the annual Salute to Veterans Weekend. The event included a fishing trip for veterans, a boat parade and fly-over from the Hooligan’s flight team, and a dinner Aug. 18 to honor veterans. The photo above shows spectators standing along the South Pier waving flags to honor veterans as the returned from their fishing trip. The photo, below left, shows a veteran with the fish he caught. The photo, below right, shows the Hooligan’s flight team. Seventy-five soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines took part in the parade and fishing trip. The event was sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, South Haven Steelheaders and backed by support from Operation Injured Soldier and the Battle Creek Veterans Administration.
