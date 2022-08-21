Peace Church celebrates paying off building mortgage
A South Haven church congregation celebrated a milestone of its own this summer by conducting a special mortgage burning ceremony to celebrate paying off the church building.
Members of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church held the mortgage burning ceremony July 24 following its regular worship service.
The Rev. Dr. Craig Satterlee, bishop of the North/West Lower Michigan Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) joined Peace Lutheran Pastor Travis Wilson, Congregational Council members, and congregants to witness the event.
The nearly $2 million mortgage was obtained in December 1999 by the then-English Lutheran Church, which was located at 617 Kalamazoo St., to construct a new church campus at its current location at 06321 Blue Star Hwy. Fund drives and donations conducted at the time lessened the mortgage to approximately $1.3 million. The final mortgage payment was made possible by the sale of property north of the church in May.