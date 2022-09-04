BLOOMINGDALE — A 59-year-old man from Gobles died this past week after being struck by a vehicle.
Michigan State Police troopers were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Mill Lake Road in Bloomingdale Township, near Gobles.
Troopers say that a 53-year-old woman from Gobles was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound on Mill Lake Road, west of M-40 Highway, when she struck a pedestrian standing by his bike on the side of the road. The pedestrian, Dennis Hale of Gobles, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident, according to a Michigan State Police news release. The investigation remained opened as of last week pending lab analysis and a review by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office.