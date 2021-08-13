A 49-year-old Bangor Township woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after she was hit by an SUV while trying to adjust a saddle on the horse she had been riding.
The incident was reported to Van Buren County Sheriff's Department at 6:35 p.m. on County Road 376 near 66th Street in Bangor Township, according to a sheriff's news release, issued Thursday.
When deputies and emergency medical service personnel arrived to the crash scene they provided medical aid to the woman who was then taken to Bronson Hospital.
The crash occurred while the woman and another individual were riding horses on the side of the roadway. When one of the riders had an issue with saddle equipment, the 49-year-old Bangor Township woman got off her horse to attend to the saddle. While doing so she and the horse were struck by a 2020 Subaru Outback, driven by a 44-year-old man from Illinois, that was traveling westbound on CR 376. The woman was critically injured. The horse sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as playing a role in the crash. The names of all individuals are being withheld while the incident remains under investigation.
Assisting the sheriff's department were Pride Care Ambulance, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police and Hartford Fire Department.