In a first-ever event, the South Haven Performance Series will open its summer season with an outdoor concert.
The Series is coordinating with the Michigan Maritime Museum to host the performance, June 30, at the museum’s campus, overlooking the South Haven harbor, 260 Dyckman Ave.
The concert, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., features the Millar Brass Ensemble, and commemorates the 306th anniversary of the first performance of George Frederic Handel’s Water Music Suite.
In honor of the event, South Haven Mayor Scott Smith has officially proclaimed the day “Water Music Day,” according to Nancy Tuit, publicist for the Performance Series.
In collaboration with the Michigan Maritime Museum and in keeping with their theme of “Working Waterfronts,” the 15-member Alice Millar Brass from Northwestern University in Chicago will perform Handel’s Water Music Suite as the centerpiece of the 90 minute concert. Other water themed music such as Sea Songs by Ralph Vaughn Williams, Presto Barber from “On the Waterfront” by American composer Leonard Bernstein and The Moldau by Czech composer Bedrich Smetana will be performed.
Tickets for the concert are limited (300) and can be purchased online in advance. They are available for $25 on the museum’s website. The outdoor event will take place indoors in case of rain.
Background for Water Music Suite
The year was 1717. King George, who had ascended the English throne in 1714, sought to endear himself to his English subjects. He was German and spoke both German and French but had refused to learn English. His son, the Prince of Wales, was a thorn in his side who was gaining Parliamentary support. Consequently, George commissioned Handel to write an orchestral piece that could be performed from a barge on the Thames River. On July 17, 1717, about 8 p.m., King George mounted an open barge and embarked on a royal cruise on the River Thames accompanied by a multitude of other barges filled with “persons of quality.” They flowed at high tide toward Chelsea where they dined before returning to London. The king was so pleased with the affair that he had the music performed 4 times both going and coming.
About the Alice Millar Ensemble
The Alice Millar Brass Ensemble was founded in 1981 and consists of musicians in residence at Northwestern University where they perform liturgy for worship services at the Alice Millar Chapel. Leading the group is Music Director Stephen Squires who received musical training at the Preparatory School of the Eastman School of Music and Crane School of Music then earned a Master’s Degree in Instrumental Conducting/Trumpet Performance at California State University. He has worked with many exceptional artists including Pinchas Zukerman, Shmuel Askanasi and Richard Stoltzman. He is the Principal Conductor and Professor of Conducting in the Music Conservatory of Chicago College of Performing Arts, Roosevelt University as well as an accomplished recital accompanist and freelance trumpeter. Individual members of the ensemble are freelance musicians in the Chicago area who have performed with various groups such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. As a group, the ensemble has toured excessively and has performed in prestigious places such as the New York Brass Conference, the University of Chicago and the Eastman School of Music.
Future concerts in the summer portion of the series include pianist May Phang on July 28 and the Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet on Aug. 25. These concerts will take place in the First United Methodist Church at 7:30 p.m.. The annual holiday concert will feature the Southshore Concert Band on December 14.
Performances are provided thanks to the support of the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors.