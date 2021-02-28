When the coronavirus pandemic emerged in March of last year, the South Haven Speakers Series Board of Directors made the difficult decision to postpone its remaining programs for 2020.
As the pandemic continued into 2021, the board decided to take the plunge this month and try something different – using two online platforms, Zoom and YouTube – to feature speaker Dr. H. Clifford Lane, an assistant to Dr. Anthony Fauci, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results were nothing but astounding for the speaker series. The program, though online, attracted the lecture series’ largest crowd.
“We had between 600-800 attendees, which more than doubled any prior event,” said Speaker Series President Mark Odland.
Hosting events online rather than in person is just one of the ways the pandemic has affected non-profit organizations and cultural groups, such as the South Haven Speakers Series.
Some of the changes have brought about positive moments – such as the surprising surge of attendance for the latest Speakers Series program. But, the pandemic has also posed challenges for most non-profit groups; most notably the inability to conduct fundraisers as has been done in the past.
Revenues take a hit
Last year, when large social gatherings were prohibited due to the pandemic, South Haven Center for the Arts canceled the annual Art Fair and later in the year, its popular Mistletoe Market. Revenue from the two events amounts to 50 percent of the art center’s income, according to Executive Director Kerry Hagy.
“We have managed this loss of earned income through minimizing our expenses, through emergency funding from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and a Paycheck Protection Program loan through the Cares Act, and through the kindness and generosity of our donors in South Haven,” Hagy said.
Most other non-profit officials who were interviewed, also said they were able to weather a loss in revenue in 2020. But, financial losses are expected to continue as the pandemic lingers into 2021.
“As we look forward into 2021, we do believe that our earned income will continue to be down and the board approved a smaller budget for the 2021 fiscal year than we typically operate on so we can continue to weather this pandemic,” Hagy said.
The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is another organization whose revenues took a hit in 2020. Normally, the museum’s income comes from its annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show and Swap Meet. Both events were canceled due to the pandemic.
“Because of the state’s restrictions on large gatherings, we have not been able to hold events that raise money,” said Pat Ingalls, president of the Flywheelers. “The funds from these are used for operational and maintenance costs as well as expansion.”
Revenue shortfall due to event cancellations came right in the middle of the Michigan Maritime Museum’s capital campaign to add more museum space and double the size of its campus.
“We were affected tremendously,” Museum Executive Director Patti Reinert said. “The pandemic hit as we were preparing for another summer season filled with events and activities that all had to be canceled. We were experiencing great momentum as a flourishing Maritime Museum and were in the midst of an $8 million campaign with a commitment to purchase the historic Jensen property a few short months away.”
The extent of the pandemic prompted the museum to re-examine its priorities – at least for now.
“We chose to pause the campaign not only because of the uncertainty, but also because there were so many needs that quite frankly felt more important during this time,” Reinert said regarding the museum’s decision not to fund-raise for the campaign. “When there are children who might not get fed because they can’t go to school for example ... it puts things into perspective.”
Volunteer shortages
Aside from loss of revenue due to canceled events, some non-profits and cultural organizations are also dealing with a shortage of volunteers.
When the pandemic hit, We Care in the Name of Christ human service ministry lost 75 percent of its office volunteers, according to Executive Director Erika Morrison. The ministry managed to recruit some new volunteers but had to make some adjustments to meet people’s needs during the pandemic.
“We restructured some of our programs, such as transportation to and from doctor’s appointments, to make deliveries for people in the high-risk category,” Morrison said.
The Michigan Flywheelers Museum relies on volunteers to help with its events and maintain the museum buildings and grounds. Volunteer work wasn’t as necessary in 2020 when the museum board canceled events and activities. But Ingalls wonders whether they’ll return once social distancing requirements are lifted.
“We are a volunteer based organization and rely on people to work at events, maintain museum property, buildings and equipment. Will our volunteer base come back like it was pre-virus? We don’t know,” he said. The museum board also wonders about attendance at future in-person events. “Another unknown is the public,” Ingalls said. “Will we have as many attend our events like in the past? If not, what’s the solution?”
COVID-19 forces non-profits to adapt
Other non-profits voiced similar concerns about what the future holds for their operations once the pandemic ends, but they are learning to adapt, particularly through the use of online platforms, be it Zoom or their own websites.
“Moving forward, exhibitions will likely include some online artist talks and online exhibition components that will allow artists, members and visitors to join us from farther away,” Hagy said.
Odland of the Speakers Series voiced similar thoughts.
“We are aware of the many learnings coming out of the pandemic including new, fun and unique ways of doing business, he said. “For example, when we return to ‘normal’ in person programming, can we find a way to broadcast our presentations to those who for whatever reason cannot attend in person? Wouldn’t that be unique?”
Aside from the challenges the pandemic has created for non-profits, it also has brought about moments of gratification for them.
“All of our pantries and ministries are volunteer-run, and they have really stepped up,” Morrison said. “Keeping a positive attitude and remembering why we are doing this has really given us the foundation to continue meeting three times the needs as we have in the past.”
“I am so grateful for every member and volunteer that has given us time during this past year, it has been amazing to have the support of our volunteer committee members even when I know they are going through a lot in their personal lives, and they have continued to bring new ideas and inspiration to everything we do,” Hagy said.