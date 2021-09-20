SOUTH HAVEN — Resurfacing of a section of Phoenix Street near the Interstate 196 interchange is expected to begin Monday in South Haven.
The resurfacing project from 73rd Street to 71 1/2 Street will coincide with construction of a new bike path along the north side of Phoenix Street from 73rd Street to Veterans Boulevard. The path will be an extension of the existing one along the north side of Phoenix Street from Blue Star Highway to 73rd Street.
City officials estimate the work to be completed in about five weeks, said Department of Public Works Engineer Mike Dopp.
“The work will be done in stages to allow for lane closures while keeping the road open to traffic with at least one lane in each direction,” he said.
Construction of the bike path from 73rd Street to Veterans Boulevard is estimated to cost about $140,000, while resurfacing of the road will be $378,000.
To help pay for the two projects, the city, in 2020, received a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant and a Small Urban Program grant, funneled through the Michigan Department of Transportation for the bike path and Small Urban Program funding for the road improvement.
“The city is receiving $144,783 in federal funds for the bike path and $80,000 for the road resurfacing portion,” Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter said in a previous interview.
The city hopes within the next several years to make walking safer along Veterans Boulevard for Lake Michigan College students and other pedestrians by obtaining more grant funding to create a new bike path from Phoenix Street to the college entrance.
At their meeting on Monday, city council members plan to apply for a $158,000 grant from MDOT’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program to pay for a portion of the work.
Council members also plan to seek an additional $104,000 in CMAQ funds to help pay for a new bike path along Aylworth Avenue from Kalamazoo Street west to the Van Buren Recreational Trail entrance.
“If the grant is awarded, it will require a $171,653 match for the Veterans Boulevard project and a $26,046 match for the Aylworth project,” Dopp said. “If approved, these projects would be completed in 2024 to 2026.”
In between that time, the city plans to construct a bike path along Aylworth Avenue from LaGrange Street to Kalamazoo Street to improve pedestrian safety along the roadway that abuts Lincoln Elementary School, South Haven High School, Tri-County Head Start’s preschool, and a number of school- and community-related athletic fields.
Monroe Blvd. closure Tuesday
The city engineering department also is informing motorists that a section of Monroe Boulevard, between Aylworth Avenue and Elkenburg Street will be closed to thru traffic from 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23. The road is being temporarily closed so Jensen's Excavating can remove asphalt/concrete and place new sanitary sewer service and water service.