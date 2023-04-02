The South Haven Scott Club’s Concert Series will wind down this season with a performance Sunday, April 16.
The free performance features original music from pianist Alan Weener of South Haven and bassist Robert Pace of Grand Rapids. It will begin at 3 p.m. at the Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets, in South Haven.
Weener, who has performed throughout Southwest Michigan has a following of blues and jazz fans, and performs during summer months at the Barn at the Resort wedding venue in Geneva Township. Pace grew up in Muskegon and graduated from Muskegon High School and performs in the Grand Rapids area.
The concert series, which features the Scott Club’s grand piano, made by the Everett Piano Co., which once existed in South Haven, is made possible by funding from the South Haven Area Community Foundation, Entergy Palisades Power Plant and the Scott Club and Foundry Hall volunteers. Both the Scott Club and Foundry Hall organizations promote cultural arts in the South Haven area.
To reserve a seat for the concert, email info@scottclub.org