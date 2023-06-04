South Haven’s plans for establishing an affordable housing complex on the city’s south side appear to be dashed for now.
The Habitat Company has withdrawn its proposal to develop a 144-unit housing complex of apartments and town homes at the former Overton factory site at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street on the city’s south side.
“Despite Habitat’s transparency in developing the program, local support for the project has eroded,” Jeff Head, vice president for Chicago-based Habitat Company wrote in a letter to city officials May 26. “The lack of consensus around this project increases the level of risk for Habitat, as each step in the process requires additional time and money.”
Although city council members unanimously supported the decision two years ago to award a contract to The Habitat Company to develop the affordable housing complex, a group of citizens has consistently opposed the project, citing concerns about more traffic, the height of the apartment buildings, and notably whether the former Overton Factory site would be environmentally suitable for residential housing.
The opposition over the past year has come when The Habitat Company has been trying to seek tax credits through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help fund the affordable housing project at the former Overton site. The company has tried twice, unsuccessfully to secure the tax credits, with the latest turn-down happening in May, according to Head’s letter to South Haven city officials.
“In that meeting, MHSDA re-emphasized that it believes So Haven (the proposed name for the affordable housing complex) to be a high-quality project, while also noting the intense level of competition for (tax credits) in the state’s rural set-aside,” Head wrote. “MSHDA also shared its concern about the level of local controversy associated with the project and noted that it had received numerous calls raising technical issues with our October 2022 application.”
Following the meeting with the MSHDA, Head related to city officials in his letter the company’s decision to withdraw its proposal and request the refund of the $20,000 earnest money deposit that it had made to develop the site.
“We still believe in the importance of the project and if there is renewed political consensus that the project should proceed, we would be happy to discuss a path forward,” he wrote.
City officials indicated they were disappointed in the news of Habitat’s withdrawal.
“City Council and staff have consistently supported Habitat’s project and worked closely with your team to address obstacles as they arose,” Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham wrote in response to Head’s letter “The City of South Haven remains committed to developing ‘missing middle’ housing on the Overton Site.”
When asked Thursday if environmental contamination identified at the former factory site would prove to be a detriment to redevelopment of the property for residential use, Graham said that most likely would not be the case.
When the city acquired the site in 2014, it conducted an environmental assessment of the site, tore down the buildings and removed interior items. This past year, a second environmental assessment took place.
“The environmental conditions on the site are a challenge, but not insurmountable,” Graham said. “There are brownfield management strategies that are regularly used in redevelopment to address these types of challenges.”