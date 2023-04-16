South Haven planning commission members will be deliberating on a multi-million dollar project to re-develop a section of downtown South Haven into a mixed-use development consisting of restaurants, retail space, parking, public amenities and condominiums.
Planners first met this past Thursday to discuss the proposal submitted by South Haven developer Randy Locker, along with Mike Galovan of Tower Pinkster Architects in Kalamazoo.
The proposal encompasses redevelopment of a significant portion of the downtown, mainly fronting the 200 block of Center Street along with a portion of Quaker Street and Phoenix Street, commonly referred to as the “Hale Block.”
“We’re looking at probably the biggest investment that has been proposed in downtown South Haven,” said Assistant City Manger Griffin Graham.
Locker, who purchased the Hale Block along Center Street in 2018, is proposing an ambitious plan to construct a five-story, mixed-use building along Center Street, Quaker Street and a small section of Phoenix Street that will include 14,620 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 31 residential units, 70 on-site parking spaces, a public walkway leading from Quaker Street to Phoenix Street, public art spaces and two public restrooms.
Since purchasing the Hale block, Locker retained and renovated a three-story building of the block, located at the corner of Center and Quaker streets. However, the one and two-story buildings located south of the three-story building along Center Street were torn down in 2019 to make way for a major redevelopment project that was put on hold during the pandemic.
Now, however, Locker is proceeding with development plans that include demolition of the Carpet Shop building that he owns at 518 Quaker Street, use of the side parking lot for a public walkway leading from Quaker to Phoenix Street, and demolition of the two store fronts that still exist at the corner of Phoenix and Center streets that house Johnny’s Jewelry and Century 21 Affiliated.
Locker met with city leaders in 2021 and with grant assistance from the Michigan Economic Development Commission and Michigan Municipal League engaged in public input sessions and a public open house to develop a plan to not only redevelop the Hale block for commercial and residential purposes but also to create public spaces for people to enjoy downtown that include public art, a walkway, parking and public restrooms.
The stumbling block to the project, however, could prove to be the five-story structure being proposed. Currently, the city only allows structures of 45 feet tall and 3.5 stories. However, plans call for the proposed building structure to be 61 feet tall and 5 stories.
“They have recessed the top story (in the architectural plans), but it will be challenging,” Graham said. “I’m cautiously optimistic about the proposal but it will be up to the planning commission and city council to decide.”
At Thursday’s meeting, planners received the plan and discussed it. Recommendations or modifications to the plan will then be considered at meetings over the next several months and will have to be approved by the planning commission and then the city council.
If the project proceeds this year, Locker hopes for a completion date of fall of 2026.