COVERT — A national true crime podcast recently explored the 1993 cold case of an 18-year-old Covert High School student’s murder.
On April 17, 1993, Maurice Walker went fishing but never returned home. A day later, the popular Covert junior was found shot to death with his fishing rod nearby.
Why he was shot with a .22 caliber bullet has remained a mystery ever since.
On Aug. 25, “Culpable: Case Review” released a 49-minute episode about Walker’s life and the events that led up to his death.
Willenna Williams, who was Walker’s girlfriend at the time, was the primary speaker on the episode, alongside podcast host Dennis Cooper.
In the episode, Williams talked about her time growing up in Chicago where she eventually moved to the rural town in Van Buren County. It was there she met and began dating Walker. While no suspects have been named, Williams has been doing everything to keep Walker’s memory alive.
In 2011, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Cold Case Team reopened the investigation into Walker’s death while Covert area residents offered a $1,000 reward. Despite their efforts, the case remained unsolved.
The case was reopened again in 2021, and in addition to relying on updated DNA technology, investigators received new information from the public regarding Walker’s death.
The information came to light following a memorial celebration of Walker’s life that was held on April 17, 2021 in Covert Township.
As the podcast host, Cooper is launching a series on six unsolved cases in “Culpable: Case Review.” According to the podcast’s website, season one focused on the case of Christian Andreacchio, whose death in 2014 was ruled a suicide after a 45-minute investigation, despite substantial evidence that points to murder.