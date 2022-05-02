Police say alcohol likely played a role in the death of a 25-year-old Indiana man, who drowned in the Black River this past weekend in South Haven.
Today, South Haven police identified the man as Zachary Bishop of Waterloo, Ind.
"Despite South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Bronson's best efforts, he was pronounced dead at around 1 a.m., May 1," South Haven Police Officer Adam DeBoer wrote in the police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The report indicated Bishop and several friends had come to South Haven this past weekend to celebrate the birthday of Bishop's girlfriend, Hailie Johnson, when the accident occurred.
The group was staying Saturday evening at Black River Inn, and had rented a room overlooking the river. Shortly before 10 p.m. Bishop walked out of the room and onto the deck to join several members of the group when he fell over the railing, landed on a deck below, hit his head, and then into the water.
The friends who saw the incident told police they weren't exactly sure how Bishop fell over the railing and into the river. Friends told police he had walked up behind one of the friends and playfully bumped him in the back.
They weren't sure if he lost his balance, but saw him grab onto the railing then fell over it, head first, hitting a boat slip and then going into the river.
He stayed at the surface for a few moments but then sank below. Two of the friends jumped into the water in an effort to rescue Bishop. Police were called to the scene at 10 p.m. and were able to quickly get the two friends out of the water, while South Haven Area Emergency Services put on diving gear to find Bishop. After searching for half an hour, they found Bishop and rushed him to Bronson South Haven Hospital. However, emergency personnel were unable to save his life.
Foul play is not suspected in Bishop's death, according to DeBoer. In contacting Bishop's mother, DeBoer indicated in the report he told her "alcohol probably played a role in his death. I also advised that it appeared to be a tragic freak accident."