A policy that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to implement next year is making waves with local police and park managers.
Ron Olson, chief of the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division, said he’s heard that many law enforcement are in favor of the proposed restrictions that would ban swimming at state parks on days with hazardous conditions.
However, Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin said Wednesday he had not heard of the police involvement in the ordinance.
“I have not spoken to anybody from the DNR about this, nor have I been contacted from the state park about this,” Martin said.
The proposed rule has the support of DNR Director Daniel Eichenger, who has said he intends to sign it.
The regulations, if passed, would only apply to state beaches in their designated swimming areas. Warren Dunes State Park is the only state park with such designated areas in Berrien County.
Martin said his department is the police force with jurisdiction in the Warren Dunes area.
The land use order would prohibit water entry for swimmers during dangerous water conditions, during a water rescue, during the presence of bacteria or contaminants, and amid other safety issues, such as vessel wreckage washing ashore to the beach.
“Our goal is to correct behavior and provide safe access,” Olson said, adding that he hopes they never have to issue a ticket.
The regulation would make entering the water under these conditions a civil infraction, giving the agency an enforcement mechanism – one which Olson said they currently don’t have.
State officials anticipate the policy to go into effect in May 2022.
Olson said commissioned park rangers and local police would be able to give tickets to those in violation of the policy. The policy would not automatically be in effect when red flags are flying, Olson said. Rather, wind speeds and wave height would determine whether the policy could be applied.
“None of our guys are trained swimmers to do that, and we don’t have the manpower to do that,” Martin said, adding the department is already short-staffed.
Martin said he wanted to prevent drownings, but was uncertain how successful enforcement of the policy would be.
As part of the amendment, people will still be allowed to enter the water on red flag days for activities like surfing and wake boarding – just not swimming. The idea behind allowing water sports is that surfers and others are tethered to a board or floatable device.
Olson said police departments he’s spoken to are “very supportive” of the policy.
“They’re put in harm’s way when an accident happens,” Olson said.
However, Martin said his department – which covers the only state beach in the county – will be unable to assist with the proposed policy. The park rangers are better staffed and more prepared to deal with the problem, he said.
Cities paying attention
Cities that have to worry about municipal beaches are paying attention to the DNR’s recent developments.
Kate Hosier, city manager of South Haven, said the city is closely following the DNR’s decision.
“City staff will be participating in a Lake Michigan Beach Safety summit in the upcoming weeks to discuss efforts to standardize our approach to beach/pier safety education with other West Michigan Lakefront Communities,” Hosier wrote in the email.
She said DNR staff are expected to be present at this meeting.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said he would want other city governments to adopt a similar policy, following in step with the DNR’s restrictions.
After its likely passage, Neubecker said the city will entertain the idea of their own ordinance.
At Tiscornia Beach and Lions Park Beach, reserve officers monitor for treacherous conditions.
After two drownings last year, Neubecker said they dedicate reserve officers to the area who tell beachgoers the dangers of rip currents and high waves.
“There’s no recourse we have if they go back into the water,” Neubecker said.
When drownings occur, Neubecker said they require a lot of time, resources and money to recover the body.