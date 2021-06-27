Motorists driving along main roads in the South Haven and Covert areas have probably noticed signs lately asking the public’s help in solving the cold-case murder of an 18-year-old Covert High School student in 1993.
It is part of the newest attempt by area law agencies to unravel the mystery revolving around the death of Maurice Walker.
Twenty-eight years ago, on April 17, 1993, Walker, a Covert High School junior at the time, went fishing but never returned home.
A day later, the popular Covert High School student was found shot to death – his fishing rod nearby.
Why he was found shot to death by a .22 caliber bullet has remained a mystery ever since.
In 2011, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Cold Case Team re-opened the investigation into Walker’s death while Covert area residents offered a $1,000 reward. But despite their efforts the case still remained unsolved.
Cold case investigators hope this year could be a game changer.
Detectives from both the Covert Township Police Department and Michigan State Police cold case team are re-opening the Walker case once again.
“We were approached by Covert Township,” said Michigan State Police Det. Shane Crieger. “We’ve known about this case. Each year we go through cases. On this one we know there has been updated technology. It involves DNA. DNA technology has come a long way. We thought if we can get help from the lab, it (circumstances surrounding Walker’s death) would be solvable.”
In addition to relying on updated DNA technology, investigators have also received new information from the public regarding Walker’s death.
The information has come to light following a memorial celebration of Walker’s life that was held on April 17 of this year in Covert Township.
The tribute was organized by Willénna Williams, a Covert High School graduate who was the girl friend of Walker at the time of his death.
The remembrance included a balloon launch at Walker’s gravesite in Covert Cemetery. Participants then walked to the site where Walker’s body was found near a creek off 34th Avenue, a half-mile way from his home. They placed a cross at the site. Later in the evening a candlelight vigil was held at a private residence.
“Maurice is still important to many of us. We want his murder solved,” Williams said in April when asked why she organized the tribute.
Since the tribute, police have received more information about Walker from local residents, according to Crieger.
“The detectives have received more leads,” he said.
Some people in the Covert community have speculated Walker’s death may have been accidental.
Former Covert High School basketball coach Kenny Jackson is one of those people.
“(Walker) was a good basketball player, he played in the band. The community loved him ... It was one shot with a .22. He had no enemies,” Jackson said at the April 17 memorial at Covert Cemetery.
Whether Walker’s death was accidental or not, at this time it is still being ruled as a homicide, according to Crieger.
“We treat every death as a homicide until we can prove otherwise,” he said. “As of now it is being considered a homicide.”
Anyone with information about Maurice Walker’s death is asked to call Det. Alan Marler at the Covert Township Police Department at 269-906-7098 or Det. Sgt. Kyle Gorham at the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Dept. at 269-621-5725.