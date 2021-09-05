PAW PAW — Police have released the name of the construction worker killed Friday evening from a crash that occurred in a construction zone on Interstate 94.
Michigan State Police Troopers and state Motor Carrier Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 9:30 p.m.
Reason Tillman-Morgan, 35, of Grand Rapids was operating a crane that was suspended over the top of the roadway when a semi-truck traveling west bound in the construction zone at County Road 653 struck the crane, according to a news release from the state police post in Paw Paw.
The worker attempted to jump from the construction equipment prior to it being struck by the westbound semi-truck but was not able to do so.
The worker died at the scene of the crash, which still remains under investigation. The driver of the semi, whose name has not yet been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bronson Hospital.
Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers were assisted on scene by Paw Paw Fire Department, Paw Paw Police Department, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, Van Buren County Dispatch, Mattawan Police Department, Mattawan Fire Department, and Van Buren EMS.