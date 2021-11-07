Dozens of dog owners and their pets got into the spirit of Halloween for the Howl-O’Ween Pooch Parade on Oct. 30 in downtown South Haven, sponsored by Decadent Dogs Pet Boutique store. The parade began at Dyckman Park on Phoenix Street and proceeded throughout several downtown streets much to the enjoyment of onlookers. Other Halloween-related activities on Oct. 30 included trick-or-treating at downtown shops and a visit by the Headless Horseman at 7 p.m. In the photo above, a trio of Golden Retrievers dressed as Cub Scouts gets ready to participate in the parade. In the photo to the left, a little pooch dons a doggy house, while in the photo to the right, a pet is fitted out for a trip to Hawaii. Halloween activities were coordinated by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Pooch parade
Becky Kark
