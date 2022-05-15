A replica of a small flower that has come to symbolize American soldiers who have fought and died serving this country will soon be seen on shirt lapels and other clothing throughout the South Haven area.
The American Legion in South Haven plans to distribute bright colored, crepe-paper red poppies next week to help raise money to support veterans and active-duty military members and their families with medical and financial needs.
The poppies will be distributed the weekend of May 27-30, throughout the South Haven area including Golden Brown Bakery, Walmart, Clementine’s Restaurant, the South Haven Farmers Market and American legion, according to Patti Sheehy, a member of the American Legion Post 49 Auxiliary. Donation cans will also be placed at Three Blondes Brewing, Bib Boy Restaurant, El Paraiso Mexican Restaurant, Dave’s Landing and Cafe Julia.
To promote the event, the Legion also plans to display two banners that will be hung over Broadway Street to signify National Poppy Day weekend.
“Everyone is encouraged to make a donation in exchange for a poppy,” Sheehy said. “Donations to the Poppy Fund are kept separate and kept local. By wearing a poppy, we not only honor every service member who has died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy, but we provide the opportunity to support veterans for generations to come.”
In the past, Post 49’s American Legion Auxiliary undertook the fundraising drive, however, this year, all of the Legion’s groups – the Auxiliary, the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion – will be pitching in to help with Poppy Day.
“Approximately 40 volunteers will hit the streets of South Haven for around 250 hours over the weekend seeking donations for National Poppy Day,” Sheehy said.
National Poppy Day traces its roots to World War I, according to the American Legion.
After the Great War, as it was called, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. From the dirt and mud grew red poppies. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.
On September 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion.