Bibliophiles will have lots of choices of books to choose from when the South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women hosts its annual used book sale during the National Blueberry Festival.
This year’s sale of hundreds of books of all subjects and genres will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12 at First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St.
The book sale is the largest fundraiser for the AAUW. All proceeds remain in the community, funding scholarships for local students, according to a news release from AAUW. Admission to the sale is free, but for those wanting first chance to buy books, an Early Bird admission is available Friday, from 8-9 a.m. for $15. General admission will continue from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Prices will be reduced on Saturday. The First Congregational Church will also be selling baked goods, so shoppers can buy a blueberry pie as well as books.