After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summertime Cottage Walk will be returning to South Haven this year.
This year's walk, now in its 26th year, will take place from noon-5 p.m., Saturday, June 24, and will feature tours of five unique homes and cottages throughout the South Haven area, according to Patricia Sheppard of SHOUT for South Haven, the non-profit group that sponsors the walk.
Proceeds from the fundraiser support SHOUT's mission of making the South Haven area better through improvement and beautification projects, as well as initiating activities of community interest such as the popular Theatre Series, Performance Series and Speakers Series, according to a news release from SHOUT.
SHOUT’s signature activity is annually decorating the Dyckman drawbridge with flowers in the summer months and garlands with lights during the holidays.
The organization recently spearheaded a $110,000 initiative to construct a wintertime gathering place with an outdoor fireplace in downtown Dyckman Park.
Events such as the Cottage Walk are important fundraisers for the organization, according to Sheppard.
Tickets for the Cottage Walk are $20 per person and may be purchased at the South Haven Visitors Bureau, 546 Phoenix St. beginning June 1 or on Saturday, June 24 at downtown Dyckman Park, next to the farmer's market.
For more information, contact Sheppard, pattijsheppard@gmail.com or by pone, 269-363-3771.