Fish boils have come to symbolize Great Lakes towns such as South Haven. To continue that tradition, the Michigan Maritime Museum will be hosting its 21st annual Fish Boil Fundraiser this month.
The fish boil is scheduled from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at the museum grounds, 260 Dyckman Ave., overlooking South Haven’s harbor.
The traditional fish boil of lake fish, potatoes and onion covered in butter sauce and served with a roll and coleslaw, not only provides a tasty meal for people, but also serves as the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, according to the museum’s Executive Director Patti Montgomery Reinert.
“The success of this fundraiser for over 20 years now is a remarkable illustration of the South Haven community’s ability to come together to support a local non-profit,” Reinert said.
Much of the fresh fish for the fish boil this year was donated by the Star of the Lake Lodge Masonic tournament from their annual fishing tournament.
Everything from the fish to the napkins is donated through the generosity of businesses and organizations in the South Haven community, allowing all proceeds to support the Museum’s operating expenses. In addition to experiencing the traditional Great Lakes fish boil, diners will also be able to finish their dinner with a cup of ice cream. The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar. Other businesses and groups that help with the event include Phoenix Street Cafe, Barden’s Farm Market, Clementine’s restaurant, McDonald’s restaurant, Ace Hardware, and South Haven Public Schools.
“In addition to being a great time, the Fish Boil is an example of the maritime heritage the museum is committed to preserving and celebrating,” Reinert said.
Fish boils were first brought to the Great Lakes by Scandinavian immigrants in the 19th century and have remained a staple of freshwater culture ever since in various lakeshore towns such as South Haven.
“There is something very special about being on the waterfront, sharing a meal of Lake Michigan fish caught by our friends and neighbors, and a meal provided by so many local residents in our community.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 per plate and $10 for children 12 and younger. Take out option is available. For more information, visit www.michigan maritimemuseum.org.