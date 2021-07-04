The Michigan Maritime Museum’s popular Fish Boil Fundraiser will be returning this month after a one-year hiatus, due to efforts in 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The event will be held 5-8 p.m. (or until the fish runs out!) on Saturday, July 10 at the Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 per plate and $5 for children 5 and younger. For more information, visit www.michiganmaritimemuseum.org
“This event truly illustrates how a community can come together to support a local nonprofit. Local organizations and businesses donate everything from the food to the utensils, so that all the proceeds can help the Museum,” said Ashley Deming, director of education and administration for the museum.
Support for the fundraiser is critically important this year after the challenges the Museum faced last year due to the pandemic and high water, according to museum Executive Director Patti Reinert.
“It has been tough for us,” Reinert said, “but the community has always supported this event. We are so grateful to all of our sponsors and volunteers who help to make it happen.”
For those unfamiliar with this Great Lakes delicacy, the boil consists of Great Lakes fish, often salmon and trout, potatoes, and onion in a melted butter sauce. The meal also includes dinner rolls, coleslaw, and a light summer beverage. Dessert will be Sherman’s Lindy Lou ice cream, a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate and cherry pieces swirled in.
The fish has been donated by those participating in the South Haven’s Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge Friday 5 Challenge fishing tournament and members of the community. Other sponsors include Phoenix Street Café, Barden’s Farm Market and Wolverine Ace Hardware. The Museum will also have a cash bar featuring craft beer from Harbor Light Brewery.
“We are so pleased to be able to have events and people back on our campus this year. We all could use a little fresh air this summer and what better way to enjoy traditional maritime heritage than right on the water where outside is in!” says Reinert. Music, games, and a 50/50 raffle will all be part of the festivities.