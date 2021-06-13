Residents and businesses in the South Haven area experienced a nearly 10-hour electrical outage after a tree fell on a voltage line.
The outage occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and lasted until 3:45 a.m. Sunday, in most locations. It left nearly 6,000 people and businesses in the South Haven, Bangor and Covert area without power during a hot spell where temperatures reached the high 80s and low 90s.
“Our information center received quite a few phone calls,” said Bill Hunter, director of South Haven Department of Public Works.
Indiana Michigan Power, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, provides electricity to the South Haven Board of Public Utilities, which maintains and oversees a service area in the city of South Haven, South Haven Township, and portions of Casco, Geneva, Bangor and Covert townships. Electrical service is also provided to other portions of southwestern Van Buren County by I&M.
According to Hunter, the outage occurred when a tree fell on a section of I&M’s Bangor-Hartford 69,000-voltage line, which feeds electricity to AEP’s customers who are primarily in the South Haven area.
“The length of the outage was due to the location of the fault,” Hunter said. In addition, workers were dispatched to the site from a location 2.5 hours away. When they arrived at the site they ran into more problems. “AEP informed me that trucks could not access the area, which means all repairs had to be done by hand,” Hunter said. “That added another 5 hours to the repairs.”
Resolving the electrical power issue was difficult, according to a spokesperson for I&M.
“Upon investigation, crews discovered a tree fell and knocked down a high-voltage power line, which de-energized three substations in the area, impacting approximately 5,800 customers,” said Schnee M. Garrett, a spokesperson for I&M. “The damaged equipment was located in a hard-to-reach area and in rough terrain, which made repairs difficult for I&M crews. ...We know any power outage is inconvenient for our customers and we appreciate their patience during these unfortunate situations as we work to safely restore power.”
AEP officials told Hunter in an email Monday that I&M is in the process of upgrading a main substation that provides electricity to the South Haven area. When it is upgraded, there will then be two lines of electrical power serving the South Haven area.
“At this time, South Haven is on a radial feed from Hartford, while AEP rebuilds the Riverside – Covert – South Haven 69KV (69,000 voltage) line,” officials stated in the email. “We are currently working on phase 2, which is now scheduled to be completed with the line placed into service on July 7.”
A radial distribution system is widely used in sparsely populated areas, according to Apogee Interactive, a provider of energy analysis and customer software for utilities.
A radial system has only one power source for a group of customers. If one source of power fails, switches are thrown – automatically or manually – and power can be fed to customers from the other source.
“AEP has been in the process of rebuilding our transmission system, beginning at the higher voltage levels, 345KV, and working our way down in voltage classifications,” the email correspondence stated. “At this point, we are rebuilding the 34KV and 69KV portions of our system.”
South Haven City Council members discussed the outage during their meeting this past Monday. Several members stated they understood the difficulty I&M faced in resolving the issue, but also noted that the length of the outage adversely affected businesses.
“The restaurants and businesses have gone through hell (during the pandemic). Now, on a Saturday night this town falls apart. I couldn’t guess how much that cost this town,” Council member Joe Reeser said.
Council member Steve Schlack wondered why I&M workers had to be dispatched from 2.5 hours away.
“It’s 2.5 hours before they can respond,” he said. “That’s what bothers me. I know it’s not the city’s fault. The secondary line will make it better.”