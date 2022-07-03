One of the popular stars of the Power Rangers movie series is planning to stop in South Haven next week.
Steve Cardenas, a martial artist, musician and actor will be visiting Kruger Comics from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 13. The comic book store is located at 1675 Phoenix St., next to Dollar General. As part of his visit he will sign autographs for a fee.
Cardenas played the character Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Power Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movies and later took on the role of the Blue Zeo Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo, two seasons later, according to Joe Kruger, co-owner of Kruger Comics along with Lynn Oliver and Colin Rouse.
This is the second year that Kruger Comics will be featuring one of the Power Ranger actors. When the store first opened last year, it featured one of the Pink Power Ranger actors at its grand opening celebration.
“Each year we like to feature actors from popular movies that are based on comic book heroes,” Kruger said.
Kruger Comics, which opened during the coronavirus pandemic, has weathered the difficult times that most retailers faced during COVID-19.
“Our business is still doing well,” Kruger said. The store features a wide selection of new and used comic books, along with action figures, table-top games, video games and other items associated with comic book heroes.