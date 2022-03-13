Many people in the South Haven area woke up, Sunday, March 6 to no electrical power.
A wind storm, bringing gusts up to 60 miles per hour, swept through West Michigan during the early hours of March 6 leaving people, businesses and churches without power.
The main outage occurred in the southern portion of the Board of Public Utilities coverage area, roughly from 8th Avenue south to 24th Avenue and east to 70th Street in South Haven Township and lasted from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Other minor outages occurred in other sections of the South Haven area, but were repaired within several hours.
The main culprit to the outage was a downed pine tree on 14th Avenue, according to Bill Hunter, director of the city’s Department of Public Works.
During the 12-hour outage, up to 9 DPW electrical workers were used at a time to repair the damage and restore electrical power.