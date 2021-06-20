SOUTH HAVEN — Since the 1880s, a tall three-story brick building has anchored the northern section of the city’s central business district.
Once owned by the Hale family, the first story of the structure has been home to a variety of shops – a shoe store, pharmacy, embroidery shop, art gallery, flower shop and hair dresser – to name a few.
But over the years, time took its toll on the building. As it got older, the facade mirroring the fads of the time were added.
Over the past year and a half, a South Haven developer and his crew have painstakingly peeled away the layers of facades, paints and awnings from the building’s exterior, while gutting the interior to make room for new retail shops on the first floor and 12 apartments on the top two floors.
“It’s been a lot of time and money,” said developer Randy Locker, regarding the estimated $2.7 million project. “I would have been better off financially to tear it down and start over.”
But Locker knew the building has served as a downtown landmark for several years and wanted to preserve it.
“This is one of those buildings,” he said. “It means a lot to this town.”
People who drive or stroll past Locker’s building these days will see the results of a year’s worth of renovation efforts, led by South Haven contractor Randy Timmer.
Gone are the multi-colored facades and awnings. Now, people will once again be able to see the distinctive black-colored wood and cast iron facade, and the original doorways that made the Center Street building stand out from other downtown structures.
“It (the cast iron) was brought in by ship from Chicago,” Locker said.
In addition to preserving the original facade, contractors repaired and sand-blasted the brick exterior to reveal its original color, and installed new windows throughout the building.
Behind the black-colored facade are commercial spaces that now are home to Emma’s Boutique, New Holland Brewery, Quilters Haven and Unique Michigan gift shop.
“We gutted everything,” Locker said in reference to the interior of the first floor that now holds the commercial businesses. “The building has new plumbing, electrical, and a (fire) sprinkling system. Everything from top to bottom is brand new.”
That is with the exception of the large, wooden stairwell that leads to the newly constructed apartments on the second and third stories. Locker said those remain.
However, those who don’t care for stairs can use an elevator, which is now under construction on the south side of the building. Two other relics from the building’s heyday will also remain in the form of two fireplaces that were found on the second and third floors.
“They’re not functional,” Locker said. “But we decided to keep them.”
Earlier this week, workers were starting to put the finishing touches on the one- and two-bedroom apartments, which are slated to be open in July for occupancy.
Each of the apartments feature large windows, several of which have views of the harbor and Lake Michigan. All of the units feature new appliance, flooring, interior walls, air conditioning, and one to two bathrooms. Each floor also has a laundry room for residents to use. Rental rates will range from $1,200-$1,700 a month, ranging on the size and number of bedrooms in each apartment.
Although the apartments aren’t officially open yet, Locker said several units have already been rented. Several renters work elsewhere, but wanted to live in South Haven, while several – who include a store manager and restaurant manager – reside in South Haven, but wanted to live downtown.
“We wanted to bring people here and have a nice area to live in,” he said. “We need residents who can make it year-round, here.”