Works from Mihm Enterprises of Hamilton spent the past week repainting the historic South Haven lighthouse. The photo above shows the Michigan Maritime Museum’s tall ship Friends Good Will going by the freshly painted red lighthouse. The photo to the right shows workers painting the beacon. The painting project is being done as part of ongoing maintenance for the lighthouse, coordinated through the Historical Association of South Haven. The non-profit group, which owns the beacon, raised $350,000 in 2015 to embark on major restoration of the lighthouse, first built in 1903 at the end of the South Pier. The repainting project, which includes clear-coating to more easily remove graffiti, is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.
preserving an icon