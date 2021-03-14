For people who want to create a more environmentally friendly backyard, the Van Buren Conservation District might have a solution. The District is planning to host a virtual backyard symposium the week of March 22 titled, “Building a Better Backyard: Bringing Your Yard to Life.”
Each day (Monday through Friday) at 2 p.m., speakers will cover a topic to help people make improvements to their backyards. Topics include native replacements for ornamental invasive species, backyard gardening, native bee and pollinator habitats, backyard bird habitat, and composting.
On March 22, Nor Serocki from the SWxSW Corner CISMA (Co-Hosted by the Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum) will be present: Landscape Least Wanted: Native Replacements for your Yard. Tuesday, Chris Imler from Michigan State University Extension will go through methods and tips for Gardening 101. Then, on Wednesday, Nate Walton from Michigan State University Extension will walk us through Pollinator Friendly Landscapes. Thursday, March 25, we are excited to have Erin Fuller from the Van Buren Conservation District present: For the Birds: Building a Bird-friendly Yard. To wrap up the symposium, Syri Runyan-Abanilla and Krystal York from Western Michigan University will take us through the basics of composting at home.
So, mark your calendars and plan to join us – this series is for everyone and all skill levels! You can find the registration link at https://vanburencd.org/news/. Even if you can’t attend, register for the event and we will email out the recordings of the presentations the following week.