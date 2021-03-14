ST. JOSEPH — If you’re turning 65 and confused about enrolling in the federal Medicare insurance program, you’re not alone.
That’s why the Region IV Area Agency on Aging and Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program are teaming up to offer a New-To-Medicare online class, April. 15.
During the class, participants will learn the difference between traditional Medicare and newer Advantage programs, whether they qualify for premium savings programs, the best time to enroll in Medicare healthcare plans, when they can make changes to their coverage, and how to protect against Medicare fraud.
The class will be held virtually from 1-3 p.m., April 15. Participants can register at https://AreaAgencyonAging.org/medicare-medicaid
For more information or if you need help registering for the class, call Mistelle (269) 408-4354 at the Area Agency on Aging.