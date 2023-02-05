The positive role Black residents have played over the years in the South Haven community will be the focus of a program this week at the South Haven Scott Club.
The program, titled, "We've Come This Far by Faith," will be presented by members of the Black History Leadership Society at 1 p.m. by Zoom only. People who want to attend can do so by emailing info@scottclub.org for a Zoom invitation.
During the program, church Bishop Dorothy Sherrod of South Haven and members of the society will highlight past and present Blacks in the South Haven who have made a positive difference over the years in the community.
The Black History Leadership Society, which honors the contributions of Blacks within the South Haven area each February during Black History Month, will be celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.