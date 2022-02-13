COLOMA — The life of former President Gerald R. Ford will be spotlighted this week during a program at North Berrien Historical Museum.
“Gerald R. Ford: A Michigander Assumes the Presidency” will be presented at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the museum, 300 Coloma Ave., in Coloma.
Lake Michigan College history professor Tim Moore will lead the program on America's 38th president. Moore has taught American history and the history of modern East Asia at LMC since 2003.
Born Leslie Lynch King, Jr. in Nebraska, Gerald Rudolph Ford moved to Michigan, turned down offers to play professional football, earned a law degree, served with distinction during World War II, and served as America’s only un-elected vice president and president. Assuming the presidency following the resignation of the disgraced Richard M. Nixon, Ford tried to combat inflation, dealt with the country’s disillusionment from the Watergate scandal, faced the fallout from the Vietnam War, and issued a controversial pardon to his predecessor.
The museum's free program will be available both online and in person. The online program will be viewable through Facebook Live on the North Berrien Historical Museum’s Facebook page. No RSVP is required to attend in person. However, one person from each party will be asked to provide contact information upon arrival. Call (269) 468-3330 with any questions.