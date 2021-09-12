BENTON HARBOR — Presidential historian and Pulitizer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will be the next guest speaker for The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series.
Meacham will speaker at the Mendel Center of Lake Michigan College at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28.
During his speech, titled, “The Art of Leadership: Lessons from the American Presidency,” Meacham will discuss what 21st-century leaders in different fields of endeavor can learn from the greatest moments of the natoin's common past. This presentation — non-partisan in content and tone — ranges from Jefferson’s pragmatism and JFK’s capacity to recover from his own mistakes to the management of conflicting egos as shown by Reagan and FDR and how George H.W. Bush dealt with the end of his Presidency.
Meacham is one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals. A contributor to TIME and The New York Times Book Review, Meacham is a highly sought-after commentator, regularly appearing on CNN and other news outlets. In August 2020, he released another New York Times bestseller, His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope – the intimate and revealing portrait of civil rights icon and longtime U.S. congressman John Lewis.
Another one of his books, New York Times bestseller, Songs of America, tells of the music that helped shaped the United States. Co-written by musician Tim McGraw, Songs of America was praised as “a glorious celebration of our diversity” by Quincy Jones and an “unusually well-written and moving story” by Ken Burns.
Meacham has had a number of books named as No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, including The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, which examines the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in U.S. History when hope overcame division and fear.
His Presidential biography, Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. According to the Times, “Destiny and Power reflects the qualities of both subject and biographer: judicious, balanced, deliberative, with a deep appreciation of history and the personalities who shape it.” Meacham delivered eulogies for both President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.
Another of his No. 1 New York Times bestsellers, Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power was hailed as “masterful and intimate” by Fortune magazine. Meacham’s other national bestsellers include Franklin and Winston, American Gospel, and American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.
A pre-presentation buffet dinner will be served in the recently renovated Grand Upton Hall. Dinner begins at 5:30 pm. Following dinner, ticket holders for Meacham’s presentation will take a short walk through The Mendel Center to the Mainstage. Dinner and presentation tickets are sold separately.
General admission presentation seats ($50 - $80) and dinner tickets ($35) are on sale now at www.TheMendelCenter.com/events, by calling 269-927-8700, option 1, or by visiting The Mendel Center Box Office in person. The box office is open weekdays from 2 to 6 pm by phone, and in-person during those hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.