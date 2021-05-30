MARTIN — A 65-year-old Pullman man died Monday after his motorcycle crashed as he was exiting US-131 in Martin Township.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Wayland post report that Ronald Presley was traveling north on U.S. 131 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday when the crash occurred as he was leaving the highway to use the Shelbyville exit at 124th Street.
Preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist had exited too fast and laid the bike down. However, the momentum from the collision with the pavement threw the cyclist into a road sign.
When first responders arrived at the scene, Presley was alert and conscious, complaining only of minor pain to his left side, according to the news release from the State Police.
He was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and care. But, while receiving treatment, he succumbed to undetected severe internal injuries and passed away.
Presley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Gun Lake Tribal Police, Allegan County Sheriff Office, Martin Fire Department and Wayland EMS. The incident remains open pending further investigation.