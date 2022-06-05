TROWBRIDGE TWP. — A Pullman resident died over Memorial Day weekend after apparently losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree.
Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:30 a.m., May 30 to a report of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of 108th Avenue, just west of 34th Street in Trowbridge Township.
When arriving on scene, deputies located a minivan that had been traveling east on 108th Avenue, drifted across the roadway, ran off the road and down an embankment, colliding with a tree.
The lone occupant of the vehicle, David Douglas Beagle, 62, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The exact cause of the crash was being investigated as of last week by the Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team along with the medical examiner’s office.
Assisting on scene was Gobles-Pine Grove fire and LIFE EMS.