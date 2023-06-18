PULLMAN — The community of Pullman will celebrate its heritage while offering a variety of fun events for the public to enjoy, Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, during the annual Pullman Pride Days.
Eighteen events are being planned for the celebration, including a pancake breakfast, fishing tournament, history walk, craft fair, car show, children’s activities, cornhole tournament, tug-of-war competition, movie matinee and entertainment by the Black River Band.
In addition to providing a fun weekend for area residents of this town in southern Lee Township, Pullman Pride Days also uses money raised during various events to provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
This year, money raised from previous Pride Days provided $2,500 in scholarships to three 2023 Bloomingdale High School graduates who reside in Lee Township.
The students follow:
Juanita Martinez-Martinez received a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Michigan State University to study social work and political science. Juanita shared in her essay that it wasn’t until she started volunteering at the Pullman Linking Center that she found appreciation for the diversity in her community. “Being there made me grow emotionally, spiritually and personally in truly amazing ways,” she wrote. “Being consistent in the kids’ lives is not just about showing up everyday, its about creating bonds and growing alongside them.”
Stephos Georgiou was awarded a $750 scholarship. He plans to attend Cornerstone University to study business and marketing and participate on the college’s wrestling team. Stephos noted in his essay that when he moved to Pullman in 5th grade he immediately felt a sense of belonging he had been searching for. He attributed much of his personal growth to his teacher Mr. Visscher, through his guidance and connecting him to sports where he would excel. “Through sports I was able to develop leadership skills and communication skills in a way where I do not hesitate to do what I know is right. Not just the school, but the community itself has helped me grow and understand the importance of volunteering and helping those in need.”
Katelyn Jewett was awarded a $750 scholarship. She plans to attend MSU to study graphic design. Katelyn noted in her essay how growing up in a close-knit community provided a strong sense of belonging and shaped her core values. She added, “In a small town, everyone knows each other, and your reputation is everything. That means hard work and dedication are highly valued and recognized. Growing up I saw this firsthand when my parents and other members of the community worked tirelessly to support their families and contribute to the community. I am eager to use the values and lessons I have learned to make a lasting impact on the community.”
To donate to the Scholarship Fund, mail a check to Lee Township with “Pullman Pride Scholarship” in the memo section to P.O. Box 427, Pullman, MI 49450.
Schedule of events Saturday, June 24
8-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, Lee Township fire station
8:30 a.m.: Fishing tournament, Ravenswood Park (parents should attend with young children, poles provided)
9-10 a.m.: Family Fun Run (5K and team relay), Pullman Elementary School. To register, email pullmandays@gmail.com
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: 3rd annual Car Show, Linking Center
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Craft Fair and food vendors, Pullman Town Square
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Cutest Baby Photo Contest, downtown
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Kids Games, Pullman Elementary School
10 a.m.-noon: Disc golf, course behind Pullman Elementary School
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids crafts, Pullman Elementary School
Noon-3 p.m.: Solar farm tours/Kids STEM activity, downtown
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: History walk and talk, begins at Pizza Plus parking lot
11 a.m.-noon: Tug-of-war competition, Pullman Tavern parking area
Noon-2 p.m.: Fire department smokehouse tour, geared toward children, Pullman Elementary School
Noon-2 p.m.: Senior get-together featuring bingo and card games, Pullman Elementary School cafeteria
Noon-5 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars book and bake sale, VFW hall
1 p.m.; Cornhole tournament, VFW, registration begins at noon
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Movie matinee, Linking Center gym, includes free popcorn
6-9 p.m.: Black River Band, Pullman Tavern outdoor beer garden
Sunday, June 25
4 p.m.: Unity service and light meal, Pullman Town Square