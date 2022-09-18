South Haven High School’s Purple Pride Marching Band took to the field at halftime, Friday, Sept. 9, for the debut of the band’s new musical show, “Thor’s Hammer.” The show is based on original music written by Randall Standridge and is based on Norse mythology. The show features the use of electronics for sound effects, synthesizer, and narration. It also includes a large Mjolnir prop (Norwegian for Thor’s hammer) where soloists stand on while performing. The photo above shows members of the trumpet section during the halftime show on Sept. 9, while the photo to the right shows South Haven trumpet player Trashawn Sanders, who performed a solo while standing on the Mjolnir prop.
Purple Pride on display
Becky Kark
