After a COVID-19 induced pause for the 2020 season, the South Haven Performance Series is returning this year to present its first concert of the 2021 season. The performance by the Pure Winds Quintet will take place at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven.
“This Lansing-based group makes a fitting start to our 2021 series,” said Performance Series publicist Nancy Tuit. “They strive to create conversations between performers and audiences through high quality chamber concerts and engaging educational programs.”
The quintet consists of Colton Wansitle, flute; Nick Schumacher, clarinet; Natalie Law, bassoon; Dominic Hayes, horn and Andrea Silverio, oboe.
The Pure Winds Quintet has performed, taught, and placed in competitions across the United States and internationally.
Recent engagements have included concerts and clinics at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. and the University of Michigan – Flint as well as being the featured guest artist for the “Chamber Music Montana” series at the University of Montana. The quintet has also provided presentations at the Indiana Music Education Association Professional Development Conference and has been a finalist for the American Prize. In 2019, the group received second prize in the Running Start Entrepreneurship Competition.
In addition to peroformances, the quintent members provide provide both chamber ensemble masterclasses and instrument-specific clinics where they give students advice on how to become more effective members of their own chamber ensembles. The quintet also has a variety of concert programs geared toward younger audiences. They conduct Instrument petting zoos and produce a performance of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, with fun costumes and audience participation. And, they have created a Sound Safari program designed to introduce younger audiences (ages 0-6) to various characteristics of music.
Admission to the Performance Series concert is $10 per person. Students are admitted free of charge. There are no advance ticket sales. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance. The Performance Board is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and will be asking the audience to take appropriate safety measures.
Performances are provided thanks to the support of the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors.