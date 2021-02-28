PAW PAW — Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics unit wrapped up its year-end Red Med disposal program for 2020 and has recorded more than 1,900 pounds of unused medication, which was destroyed after being dropped off at Red Med disposal boxes placed at locations throughout Van Buren County.
The sheriff’s department, with assistance from Mattawan Police Department, Paw Paw Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Lawton Police Department, Bangor Police Department and South Haven Police Department maintain the Red Med location sites, according to Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
“This unused medication is something that the community can feel proud about since it was unused narcotics and medication that have been kept off the streets,” Abbott said. “The program continues to grow and continues to thrive.”
Red Med locations include Hometown Pharmacy in Bangor; Hartford Police Department and Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, both in Hartford; Van Buren Community Mental Health and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, both in Paw Paw; and Bronson South Haven Hospital, Moore Family Pharmacy and South Haven Police Department, all in South Haven.
More information about the Red Med unused medicine disposal program can be found online at www.vbcsheriff.com.