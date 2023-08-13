Ready to perform
A sure sign of the start of another school year begins when the South Haven Purple Pride Marching Band takes part in its summer band camp to prepare for the upcoming football season halftime shows. The band spent a week earlier this month practicing for its new fall show, “Pixels,” a new production by Randall Standridge and Maureen “Mo” Longo that takes its inspiration from popular video games. The show puts the spotlight on various sections of the band including the percussion, trombone, woodwind and trumpet sections. It also includes special audio effects. The Purple Pride band will be seen marching in the National Blueberry Festival Parade, Saturday, Aug. 12 and will perform at their first halftime show, Aug. 24 at the South Haven Rams’ first home football game at Ratcliffe Field. In the photo above, a portion of the band’s drum line is shown rehearsing. In the photo to the right, the trombone section is shown. In the photo to the left a tuba and saxophone player are shown.