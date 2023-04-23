After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a realty company is now ready to purchase the former Michigan State Police post from the city of South Haven and renovate it for commercial use.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService announced plans to close this month on the building from the city for $125,000. The company had hoped to complete the purchase agreement in 2022, but held off on doing so due to higher-than-expected costs for renovating the facility.
Steve Fase, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Michigan and Northern Indiana Real Estate, said the company remains committed to upgrading the former state police post building at 720 LaGrange St.
"My goal is to execute the updates as quickly as possible and make that corridor look great," he said during Monday's city council meeting. "My main concern is the timeline."
Fase was referring to an agreement he reached with city council in 2022, whereby he would apply for a commercial rehabilitation abatement from the city and complete the improvements within a limited amount of time. However, the price tag for the renovations is now estimated to be more than $750,000.
To help facilitate redevelopment of the building and property, city council members agreed Monday to remove the stipulation that Berkshire Hathaway apply for the commercial rehabilitation abatement at this time. Doing so will allow the company to complete the renovations in phases, said City Manager Kate Hosier.
"They want to do significant upgrades," Hosier told city council members. "They remain committed. They will phase in improvements over time. Otherwise, nothing is changing."
Berkshire Hathaway has been renting a portion of the former state police post from the city for the past two years.
The company intends to paint the exterior of the building grey with a cabernet-colored trim; restore the existing canopies; install a new sign, landscaping and lighting; upgrade the parking areas; renovate the interior; upgrade all heating and cooling units; replace and upgrade interior floor coverings and create a new micro park on the north-side portion of the property.
"We will be doing the landscaping this spring and hopefully by mid-summer the pocket park," Fase said. "You have my word we will work diligently to make the upgrades."
Mayor Scott Smith said he's looking forward to seeing the improvements to the building, which the city purchased from the Michigan State Police in 2013 when the post was closed and its staff moved to Paw Paw.
"That whole area is getting better," Smith said referring to several other commercial buildings.