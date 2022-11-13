Following record-setting voting in the Nov. 8 general election, which broke the turnout record for a midterm election, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Wednesday announced that nearly all unofficial results had been reported by midday, thanks to the efficient work of Michigan election clerks and workers.
“Thousands of Republican, Democratic and independent election clerks and workers securely counted ballots through the day and night to provide Michigan voters their unofficial election results as quickly as possible,” said Benson. “In the days ahead, clerks will now dedicate themselves to canvassing their elections to confirm their accuracy before certification, demonstrating again their commitment to the integrity of Michigan elections and our democracy.”
In Van Buren County, 58 percent of voters turned out to the polls on Tuesday, a turnout that mirrors presidential elections.
This past Thursday, the bipartisan board of canvassers in each of Michigan’s 83 counties to begin canvassing the unofficial results from their jurisdictions. County clerks and their staffs assist them in this process, working hand in hand with city and township clerks, according to Benson.
State election law requires county canvassers to complete their work and certify the results by Nov. 22, and then the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers must do the same by Nov. 28. If elections require or candidates request recounts, those occur after the canvasses are complete and the election is certified.
Benson noted that under Michigan law the role of canvassers is ministerial and canvassers at the county and state level are required to certify. She also said her office is releasing a video that explains the process.
“Election canvasses are one of the many checks within Michigan elections that bolster integrity and ensure accuracy, and they are capped by bipartisan certification,” said Benson. “I am committed to seeing this process through to certification, and to following it with thorough post-election audits to provide even more transparency, identify best practices for future elections, and affirm voters’ well-placed faith in our democracy.”