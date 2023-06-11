PAW PAW — The Van Buren Conservation District is preparing for the first Recycle Roundup event of the year. The District will be collecting household hazardous waste, paper for confidential shredding, foam (polystyrene/Styrofoam™), electronics, oil-based paint and passenger and semi tires at the event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at Van Buren Community Mental Health parking lot, 801 Hazen St. Paw Paw.
Collections are free to all Van Buren County residents, landowners, schools, and municipalities, but tire space is limited. The collection is not open to businesses. To show eligibility for free drop-off, bring ID or tax bill with a Van Buren address to the collection site. Residents are limited to 10 tires per collection. Pre-registration is required for tire recycling. People can pre-register on the website, VanBurenCD.org/van-buren-county -recycling-collections/ or by calling 269-633-9314 by June 21 to reserve space for tire recycling.
If Van Buren County residents cannot make it to this event, check out the Facebook page, website, or call 269-633-9314 for more dates and locations this year.