PAW PAW — The Van Buren Conservation District is preparing for the first Recycle Roundup event of the year. The sitrict will be collecting Household Hazardous Waste, paper for confidential shredding, electronics, paint, and passenger and semi tires at the event, scheduled from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, June 11 at Van Buren Community Mental Health office parking lot, 801 Hazen St., Paw Paw.
Collections are free to all Van Buren County residents, landowners, schools, and municipalities but tire space is limited. The collection is not open to businesses. To show you’re eligible for free drop-off, please bring your ID or tax bill with a Van Buren address to collections. Residents are limited to 10 tires per collection. Pre-registration is required for tire recycling. You can pre-register by visiting the website https://vanburencd.org/2022-van -buren-county-recycling -collections/ or by giving the district a call by June 9 to reserve space for all your tire recycling needs.