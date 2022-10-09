Van Buren Conservation District is preparing for its last Recycle Roundup event of the year.
The roundup will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Van Buren Intermediate School District Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence.
"We will be collecting household hazardous waste, paper for confidential shredding, electronics, paint, Styrofoam, and passenger and semi tires at this big event," said Emily Hickmott, deputy administrator for the Conservation District. "We are excited to offer styrofoam recycling as a new service. We will be accepting clean, dry styrofoam food service containers, coolers, egg cartons, and packaging materials."
Collections are cost-covered to all Van Buren County residents and landowners thanks to the Van Buren Conservation District operations millage, municipal and county support, and state grants, but tire space is limited, according to Hickmott. In addition, the recycling drop-off event is not open to businesses.
To show eligibility for free drop-off, county residents are asked to bring their ID or tax bill with a Van Buren address. Residents are limited to 10 tires per collection. Pre-registration is required for tire recycling only. People can pre-register on the website https://vanburencd.org/2022-van-buren-county-recycling-collections/ or by giving the conservation district office a call by Oct. 13 to reserve space for tire recycling needs.
For further information, call the conservation district office at 269-633-9314.