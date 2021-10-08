An exhibition that examines the complexities involved with establishing your identity while observing how you see yourself and how the world sees you is now on display at the South Haven Center for the Arts.
"The Skin I'm In," opened Oct. 1 and continues through Nov. 6 at the art center, 600 Phoenix St.
Thirty-five artists' works were chosen for the annual regional juried exhibition that was juried by artist Donna Jackson. founder of DMJStudio, in Cedarhurst, NY.
"'The Skin I'm In' is an Exhibition on living life as yourself and all the identities that come with it and how you see yourself and how the world sees you," said Jackson, who has dedicated her skills as a designer and project manager to develop marketing and promotional strategies for urban libraries and non-profits for the past 18 years. "This is a moment to creatively share your stories as a person with a disability, a man with a wonderful smile, a war vet, a Black woman, a person of color. This exhibit is a place to tell how you feel in your skin as a member of the LGBTQ community, as an Asian man, a Muslim grandmother. How you express yourself as an Indigenous person, a person with red hair and freckles or a Black Man in today’s America. Whatever skin you are in, who you are matters. Your story matters."
Artists from five states responded to the call for artwork in the art center's annual regional exhibition.
"Artists are from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan - of which three in South Haven artists - Ohio and Wisconsin," said art center Executive Directory Kerry Hagy. "The 35 artists and 41 pieces on display were selected from 95 eligible entries from 56 artists."
Artists from Michigan, including one from South Haven, were chosen the top three winners in the exhibition and were honored during the opening reception, Oct. 1.
Sebastian Sandu of Fennville, earned first place for his oil on canvas painting titled, "Megan."
"This is a piece about healing, unity and equality; about becoming one functional entity, sharing similar features, feelings and emotions," Sandu wrote in his artist's statement, regarding the painting that displays a Black woman, whose image evokes an attractive woman with mixed facial features of both Black and Caucasian.
Second place was awarded to Plymouth artist Ann Smith's mixed-media sculpture, titled "Cede." Made of Michigan steel, paper mache, fibers, plaster and paint, the sculpture shows a human form with a rope around its neck attached to an outstretched foot.
"A foundational truth is the resilience of Nature and humans as a part of Nature," she wrote. "At this intersection of civilization and wilderness I examine the value of our human efforts. The shift of weight, the tipping of burdens changes options and possibility as the complex needs of a planet are balanced...The bulk of the materials used in my sculptures are recycled, collected from indoor and outdoor landscapes. In valuing the everyday there is humility. In honoring the everyday there is respect. In respect there is connection."
Artist Lou Rizzolo of South Haven received third place for the watermedia with charcoal piece, "Born in my Skin."
"Miraculously born into a world of unique skins, we learn and grow relationships," Rizzolo said. "I have been in numerous exhibitions in my 65-year career, but I'm most pleased to be in this exhibition with other fine artists because of the exhibition's content and purpose."
Normally, a committee consisting of five artists from Southwest Michigan and art center staff choose the theme for the annual regional exhibition. However, this year the committee chose to do something different.
"This year, the committee decided to choose the juror for the exhibition first and allow her to determine the theme, knowing our goal was to reach a diversity of artists from Michigan and the four other states - Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio," Hagy said.
Although her studio is in New York, Jackson is quite familiar with Michigan. She attended Western Michigan University in the College of Engineering and also attended WMU's College for Creative Studies as a graphic communications major. Her work includes "Colorful Women," a collection of abstract paintings, illustrations, video, and installations narrating stories of women and her hometown of Detroit.
She has created and curated several projects and installations. These include the "Door of Opportunity" project, a collection of doors transformed into art by local artists, "Posters on Politics," an international exhibition of posters on global politics, and "Women Work," a platform of women exhibits, projects and programs that focus on the narratives of women. She continues to work in the neighborhoods of Detroit developing story projects and exhibitions, such as "Middle Detroit," a collection of stories about Detroit’s middle class as well as "In Pursuit of Hope," stories about the Detroit 1967 rebellion.