BENTON HARBOR — Registration is now open for a variety of volleyball camps being held this month in the gymnasium in the Main Building at Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor campus. Camps follow:
Elite High School Team Volleyball Camp: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday Aug. 4-5. This camp is designed for high school athletes who are seeking fast-paced drills, training and high-level competition. This is not a camp for fundamental training. Athletes will be put in groups appropriate to their skill level. Cost: $30
Middle School Team Volleyball Camp: 5-7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday Aug. 16-17 This middle school camp will help participants brush up on fundamental skills and focus on fast-paced serve-receive drills as well as drills that target defense and offense. There also will be 6-on-6 competition. Cost: $30.
Little Red Hawks Volleyball Program: 4-5:30 p.m. for 3rd-4th graders; 5:30-7 p.m. for 5th-6th graders; Wednesdays Aug. 18, 25 and Sept. 1. This three-day camp for students in Grades 3-6 will them develop basic skills in a fun environment where they will focus on the importance of teamwork, leadership skills and education. No previous experience necessary. Space is limited. Cost: $50, includes T-shirt.
All volleyball camps are led by LMC Women’s Volleyball Coach Robert Elliott-Schafnitz, his staff, and several current LMC players. To register, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/camps. For more information, call Elliott-Schafnitz at 269-519-396 or email relliott-schafnitz@lakemichigancollege.edu.