As part of the Memorial Day services at Lakeview Cemetery, May 30th, Miss South Haven Alyssa Wilson and other members of the Miss and Mr. South Haven court, along with Little Miss and Mr. Blueberry court, place flowers on a memorial in tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Services who died while serving during military conflicts. South Haven’s Memorial Day activities included a parade, cemetery services and a concert by the Casco Community Band at Casco United Methodist Church.
Remembering those who gave all
Becky Kark
