BANGOR — A cold, blustery snowy day dawned Saturday, Dec. 17, in Bangor, but that didn’t stop people from coming to Arlington Hill Cemetery to participate in the National Wreaths Across America ceremony.
This year marked the first time that Arlington Hill Cemetery and Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven took part in the event.
Approximately 500 wreaths were laid on the grave sites of U.S. military veterans in both cemeteries.
Lynne Farmer, Bangor mayor, played a key role in coordinating the event that took place simultaneously at more than 3,000 cemeteries on Dec. 17 across the United States.
“This is a first for Van Buren County,” Farmer said. The only two other cemeteries in Michigan that take part in the program are located in Grand Rapids and South Lyon, outside of Detroit, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
“Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the Fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Farmer said during the ceremony, Dec. 17, at Arlington Hill Cemetery.
As part of the ceremony, Bangor city officials, Bangor war veterans, State Representatives Beth Griffin and Pauline Wendzel and Nate Engle, representing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, placed ceremonial wreaths.
“It was a wonderful tribute,” said Bangor military veteran Bruce Thatcher, who served in Vietnam and laid a wreath in honor of the 93,129 U.S. service members whose last known status was either prisoner of war or missing in action.
Engle, during his remarks, paid tribute to Vietnam War veterans, who, he said, were not always welcomed home from their tour of duty during a war that became politicized during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Following the ceremony, members of the Bangor American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted a 21-gun salute, with Bangor resident Dan Farmer playing Taps afterwards.
People who were in attendance then gathered wreaths and began placing them on grave sites with the help of Bangor Boy Scouts, Bangor High School students and Bangor Department of Public Works staff.
Sandra Berry, a member of the Bangor American Legion Auxiliary, was one of those people.
“I have three relatives plus two other relatives, here,” she said. “I hope we can do this every year.”
It is Farmer’s hope that the ceremony can become an annual event.
“I think it’s important to remember our veterans,” she said, regarding efforts to take part in Wreaths Across America. “It’s another way to honor people who have served our country. I also think it’s important to pass on to our younger generation.”
Farmer first became involved in Wreaths Across America when she found out the organization gives back some of the proceeds it receives to such groups as the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Farmer is a member of the Algonquin Chapter of the DAR in Southwest Michigan and thought it might be a worthy fundraiser for the group to undertake.
“The wreaths are beautiful and only cost $15,” she said.
The price is kept low, because the fresh greens for the wreaths come from tree farms that are affiliated with Wreaths Across America organization, which originally began in 1992 by Maine business owner Morrill Worcester who had leftover wreaths one holiday season and decided to donate them to Arlington National Cemetery.
His idea to donate the wreaths has grown into a non-profit group that now works with non-profit groups throughout the United States and abroad who placed 2.4 million wreaths on veterans’ grave sites at 3,137 locations throughout America in 2021.